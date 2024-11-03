Wakefield's motorists will have these road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1 until 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 43, M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 28 to junction 31 M621 clockwise, junction 7, carriageway and lane closures for surveys, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Wakefield road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

• M62 until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30, slip road closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 41, slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M1, from 9pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30, slip road closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62, junction 29 Lofthouse, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A162, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 clockwise, junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm November 6 to 3am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40, Lane closures for local authority works.

• A1, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between, junction 41 and junction 40 for overhead gantry works. Diversion on National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for construction improvement/ upgrade.

• M1, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between, junction 41 and junction 40 for overhead gantry works. Diversion on National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.