Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week (January 13).

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for inspections.

• M62, from 9am January 7 to 3pm January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32A, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A1(M), from midnight, January 12 to 9am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound to M62 westbound, junction 32a, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 6 2023 to 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 15 2024 to 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm January 14 to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M1, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 17 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, carriageway and lane closures for parapet renewal works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• A1, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound, Darrington to Ferry Bridge, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 9am to 3pm on January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Old great North road to Estcourt road, Stop and go lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A63, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 46 exit slip road carriageway closure maintenance works diversion national highways network.

• A1, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Darrington, two-Way traffic signals for carriageway repair works.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for structure - new/reconstruction.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

