Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), until 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, carriageway and lane closures for parapet renewal works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• A1, until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, until 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, slip road and lane closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M62, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for carriageway- reconstruction works.

• M1, from 9pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 39, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A162, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, junction 33, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for gantry works.

• M1, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road and lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/ renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 15 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32, Lane closure for carriageway- reconstruction/renewal.

• M62, from 9pm March 17 to 5am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32A to junction 33, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road and lane closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• M62, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 34, slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 9pm March 24 to 5.30am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.