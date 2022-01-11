Wakefield road closures: Nine for motorists to avoid this week

Wakefield's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, until 6am January 14 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39. M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M1, until 6am January 22 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closures and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and highways England network.

• A1,until 6am February 9 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M62, from 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 -, junction 30, Lane closures for bridge inspection.

• M62, from 8pm January 11 to 5.30am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for maintenance repair works.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, Lane closures for electrical works.