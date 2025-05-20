Wakefield road closures: The roads to avoid across the district

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm May 18 to 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41 and M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology work.

• M62, from 8pm May 12 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31 to, junction 32, Lane closure for sign works.

• M62, from 8pm May 5 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm May 6 to 6am May 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm April 27 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between, junction 41 and junction 40 for temporary barrier installation followed by 24 hour hard shoulder closure for verge works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound, jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound, jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm February 6 2023 to 6am December 21 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 15 2024 to 6am December 21 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm May 19 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 39, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 21 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32A, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, jct 29 carriageway closure in between exit and entry slip roads and jct 29 entry slip road carriageway closure diversion on national and local networks.

• M1, from 8pm June 2 to 5am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39, slip road closure and lane closures for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.