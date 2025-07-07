Wakefield road closures: The roads to avoid across the district this week

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A63, from 7pm June 25 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 45 to jct 44 carriageway closure diversion on national highway and local authority network maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound, jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm April 27 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between, junction 41 and junction 40 for temporary barrier installation followed by 24 hour hard shoulder closure for verge works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound, jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm February 6 2023 to 6am December 21 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 15 2024 to 6am December 21 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A162, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction32 to junction 33 A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M1, from 9pm July 9 to 5.30am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M1, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm July 13 to 5am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 10pm July 13 to 5am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32, slip road closure technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 41 link road onto M62 westbound, closed. Lane closures with a with between, junction 40 and junction 41 for structure inspections. Diversion on National Highways network.

• A162, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32a, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm July 16 to 6am July 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 10pm July 16 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for inspection works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.