Wakefield road closures: The roads to avoid across the district this week

Drivers in and around Wakefield have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1: until 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound, jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

The roads closed this week:

• A: until 6am December 21 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.• M1,until 6am December 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 28

to junction 30 and M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 44. M621 clockwise, junction 7, carriageway and lane closures for parapet replacement works, diversion in place M62 M1 A653.

• M62, until 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm September 29 to midnight, September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 42, slip road closure and Lane closure for electrical works, diversion A650 M1 A638.

• M1, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 6am October 2 to 3pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, mobile IPV for sweeping of carriageway.

• M1, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 38, slip road for technology works, diversion via M1.

• M62, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32, slip road and lane closures for barrier repair works, diversion M62.

• M1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32A. A1M northbound, junction 41, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 40, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvement works.

• M62, from 8pm October 7 to 5am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm October 8 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, slip road closure for sign works, diversion A636 M1 A637.

• M1, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, to M1 northbound, link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, slip road closure and lane closure for sign works, diversion M1 A636.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.