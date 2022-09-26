Wakefield road closures: The roads to avoid this week

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

These are the roads to watch out for this week.

• A1 (M), from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 44 to jct 47 full closures diversions on national highways and local authority networks.

• M1, from 8pm September 20 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M1, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to M62 eastbound, junction 29, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 32, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 42 and M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm October 3 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for structure works.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): link road connecting M62 eastbound, (junction 32a) to the A1(M) northbound and southbound, closed for resurfacing, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.READ MORE: Temporary lights on Leeds Road in Castleford for four weeks as gas work starts