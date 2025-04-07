Wakefield road closures: The roads to avoid this week across the district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M) until 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, carriageway and lane closures for parapet renewal works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• A1 until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62 until 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm April 7 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for electrical work.

• A1(M), from 8am April 10 to 4pm April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, link road closure and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound, jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

• A162, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 A162 northbound, Ferrybridge, slip road and lane closure for white lining/ road markings, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 9pm April 13 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t Darrington roundabout, traffic signals for sign works.

• A1, from 9.30am April 14 to 3.30pm April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound, Darrington to Ferrybridge, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M62, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm April 16 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32a, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.