Wakefield road partially closed after crash between car and bus
A road closure is in place in Wakefield following a crash between a car and a bus this afternoon.
Officers were called today (Wednesday) at 1.23pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a bus on the A645 Sharlston Common, Wakefield.
Officers are currently at the scene of the incident near Victoria Gardens, which is believed to be medically related.
No injuries have been reported.
A road closure is in place on the junction of Whinney Lane and Wakefield Road.