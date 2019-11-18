Wakefield's Night Shelter to open tonight as temperatures drop

Wakefield's Night shelter will be open tonight as temperatures are set to drop below freezing.

The shelter, at Wakefield Baptist Church on Belle Isle Avenue, provides shelter for those who find themselves with no where to stay on cold nights.

Open from 8pm to 8am, the shelter opens its doors for all homeless to come stay in warmth.

The shelter will open tonight (Monday, November 18) as temperatures are forecast set to drop to -1.

Guests will be welcomed with a warm meal, a bed to rest and breakfast in the morning.

The Night Shelter is open to over 18s of any gender, nationality or background.

