Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of schools across Wakefield are closed for a second day due to icy conditions.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safety conditions and, in some cases, heating faults, have led to schools making the decision to close today (Tuesday).

It is hoped they will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8.

The schools closed today are:

Wakefield school closures: Schools closed for a second day due to icy conditions

Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enrich Academy: Enrich Academy (Crofton) and The Enterprise Campus (South Kirby) will only be open to year 11 pupils who are due to sit the planned exam this morning.

Evolve Academy

Highfield School

Horbury Academy

Horbury Primary Academy

Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary

Middlestown Primary Academy

Oakfield Park School

South Ossett Infants Academy

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School