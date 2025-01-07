Wakefield school closures: Schools closed for a second day due to icy conditions

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:08 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:18 GMT
A number of schools across Wakefield are closed for a second day due to icy conditions.

Safety conditions and, in some cases, heating faults, have led to schools making the decision to close today (Tuesday).

It is hoped they will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8.

The schools closed today are:

Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School

Enrich Academy: Enrich Academy (Crofton) and The Enterprise Campus (South Kirby) will only be open to year 11 pupils who are due to sit the planned exam this morning.

Evolve Academy

Highfield School

Horbury Academy

Horbury Primary Academy

Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary

Middlestown Primary Academy

Oakfield Park School

South Ossett Infants Academy

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

