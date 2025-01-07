Wakefield school closures: Schools closed for a second day due to icy conditions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Safety conditions and, in some cases, heating faults, have led to schools making the decision to close today (Tuesday).
It is hoped they will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8.
The schools closed today are:
Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School
Enrich Academy: Enrich Academy (Crofton) and The Enterprise Campus (South Kirby) will only be open to year 11 pupils who are due to sit the planned exam this morning.
Evolve Academy
Highfield School
Horbury Academy
Horbury Primary Academy
Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary
Middlestown Primary Academy
Oakfield Park School
South Ossett Infants Academy
Southdale CE (VC) Junior School
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.