Wakefield shoppers raise £270 for Winter Fuel Poverty Fund

Jack’s Supermarket shoppers raised £270 for The Community Foundation Winter Fuel Poverty Fund at their in store Christmas fun day.

The Westgate Retail Park supermarket hosted a family friendly Christmas fun day to help the local community celebrate Christmas early.

In the Wakefield District there are hundreds of people still living in fuel poverty.

People who spend every hour in bed just to keep warm and families that have to choose between eating and heating their homes. Each year the Community Foundation raises money to help provide winter fuel grants to individuals and families struggling to pay their fuel bills.

Donations were accepted by Wakefield Community Choir, who performed a medley of Christmas classics whilst locals began their Christmas shopping.

Jack’s also hosted face painters for children to entertain younger shoppers for free as well as providing complimentary festive food and treats.