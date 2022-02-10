Wakefield Street Kitchen celebrates £20K grant from Morrisons Foundation

Pam Abbott B.E.M. and Beverley Kelly presenting the £20,000 donation to Wakefield Street Kitchen

Thanks to the support, the charity has been able to purchase a new van to collect and deliver food items to people suffering hardship throughout Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

Anna Howard, founder of Wakefield Street Kitchen, said she was thrilled with the donation.

“Our charity has been operating for over three years feeding the community and Morrisons has been by our side from the very beginning, supporting us and helping us grow.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul West and Gary Southering, volunteers at Wakefield Street Kitchen with the new delivery van that was purchased following the donation from the Morrisons Foundation.

"Due to changing times we now send out hot meals twice a week to approximately 260 people, we also operate as a food bank as well as food sharing with all the other local food banks and charities.”

“The £20 000 donation from the Morrisons Foundation has been an absolute blessing. We have purchased another van to keep our food bank manager Paul West on the road and distributing more food parcels as well as sharing more food in the community.

"In 2021 we supplied 12,000 hot meals, 1,500 food parcels and kettle packs.”

The donation was presented to the charity by Pam Abbott B.E.M. and Beverley Kelly, Morrisons Community Champions.

Anna said: “Thank you so much to Morrisons Community Champions who have supported us since the beginning Pamela Abbot, Beverley Kelly, Carly Nicole Mortimer and Aftab Hussain, who have all supported us with donations from the supermarket, as well as volunteering their own time to help us.”

Pam Abbott BEM. said: “It’s an honour to be able to give back to the local community. The donation from the Morrisons Foundation will make a huge difference to the vital work offered by Wakefield Street Kitchen.”

Bev Kelly said: “Supporting local projects and helping people most in need is what the Foundation and being a Community Champion is all about. I’m very proud that we have been able to help such a worthwhile charity that helps literally thousands of people who may otherwise go without.”