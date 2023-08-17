Students from Wakefield College are celebrating after the class of 2023 delivered another strong set of results, with an overall pass rate of 97.4 per cent – the 20th year in a row the results have exceeded 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the first cohort of T Level students delivered an amazing 100 per cent pass rate, with 66 per cent gaining distinction star or distinctions, whilst vocational learners were also celebrating with several students gaining three distinction stars – the highest results possible.

This year saw 13 A Level subjects achieve a 100 per cent pass rate including geography, English language, chemistry, business, maths and physics. English literature students continued their remarkable streak by achieving a 100 per cent pass rate for the 18th ear running.

A Level and vocational students across Wakefield are celebrating after receiving their results this morning.

Amongst this year’s top A Level achievers, Sammy Paras secured a place at the University of Law after gaining A* in law, A in business, B in Psychology and A in Criminology.

Sammy said: “The staff at Wakefield College have been amazing and really supportive. They guided me throughout my studies and I can’t thank them enough.” Sammy has a passion for law and wants to become a barrister.”

At Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS), head boy and dancer Luke will be heading off to London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, to study Mathematics, Statistics and Business having gained four A* grades.

And deputy head boy and hockey player, Ben, will be going to Cambridge University to study Veterinary Science having also attained four A* grades.

Wakefield College student, Sammy Paras, has secured a place at the University of Law after receiving four A*-B grades.

An impressive 90 per cent of students from Minsthorpe Community College will be attending their first choice university, with 73 per cent of these being the first in their immediate family to go on to higher education. A significant number of students have also successfully secured higher level apprenticeships with local companies.

And many students from Woodkirk Academy have also been accepted onto their first choice courses.

Brigshaw High School students, James Langdon, has been accepted to read Geography at Oxford after achieving A*A*AA and Emily Hayes will go on to study sociology at the University of Leeds after receiving distinction*, distinction, and A in her exams.

In addition, one third of the cohort at Wakefield Girls’ High School had at least three A* or A grades, and more than half of all grades were A or A*.

Minsthorpe Community College student, Joe Rose, achieved distinction *, distinction*, distinction.

It is too early at this stage to know the overall results for the district, however, Wakefield council’s cabinet member for children and young people has sent her congratulations to all students.

Coun Margaret Isherwood said: “Well done to all the students who are receiving their A Level results today.