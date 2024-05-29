WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Permission sought for dog kennel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 6.

3 and 5 The Crescent, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4ND: Proposed loft conversions with rear dormers

9 Fairfield Road, Ossett, WF5 0DZ: Single-storey side/front extension

24 Birkwood Road, Normanto,n WF6 2NL: New dwelling to rear garden

89 Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7EJ: Proposed outbuilding

6 Chevet Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6QR: Horse Chestnut – request 20 per cent crown thin and 3 metre draw back of the branch tips from the property to 40 Sinclair Garth

43 Ings Walk, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3DQ: Single-storey extension to front with bay window

Oakland Hill Estate, Fryston Lane, Ferrybridge, WF11 8AJ: Three poles (retrospective)

92 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NF: Single-storey rear extension, front porch and detached double garage

25 Mallard Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6SH: Two-storey side, single-storey rear, single-storey front extension and detached garage

35 Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JF: Change of use from education building to beauty salon

50 Woodmoor Rise, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3NT: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension replacing conservatory with timber framed garden shelters

103 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EL: Demolition of existing outbuilding and conservatory for construction of two storey extensions to front, side and rear, single-storey extension to side to form a garage, balconies to front and rear, and new windows to side elevations

35 Beaumont Avenue, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2XE: Single-storey side extension, preceded by demolition of existing outbuilding

12 Brierley Road, South Hiendley, Barnsley, S72 9BA: Proposed two-storey extension to side, first floor extension to side, garage conversion, rendering to entire house walls, concrete roof tiles to entire house roof and hardstanding to front

205 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SH: Retention of garden store (retrospective)

56 Illingworth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2LL: Single-storey rear extension

Unit 1B Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Removal of two existing water tanks and construction of 2 plant compounds for air conditioning/refrigeration equipment, and a bin store to rear

12 Coleridge Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LZ: Two-storey extension to side and rear

24/26 Bank Street, Castleford, WF10 1JD: Application to determine whether prior approval is required for the conversion of a solicitors office to form five individual flats

9 Shaw Fold, Wakefield, WF2 7LT: Conversion of existing workshop into a one bed dwelling

92 George Lane, Notton Wakefield, WF4 2ND: Demolition of existing dwelling and garage and construction of a 4 bedroomed self-build dwelling and new garage and associated works and landscaping

72A Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, WF10 3QQ: Single-storey rear extension, raised patio and dormer to rear, render and fenestration alterations to main property

56 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Change of use of land and existing buildings to dog training facility (maximum 16 dogs), including hard standings and fencing