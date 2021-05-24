Wakefield supermarket needs your help to choose a which charity will receive a £500 donation

Jack’s supermarket, on Westgate Retail Park, has supported dozens of good causes in Wakefield in recent months, as part of its Jack's Supports scheme.

In its latest campaign, the supermarket chain handed over £250 to each of four local community groups - but they need your help to decide which of the four will receive an additional £500.

Michael Ward, store manager of Jack’s Wakefield, said: “The Jack’s Supports scheme has been running for a while now and it’s wonderful to see how many local organisations and groups have benefited from the donation.

A Wakefield supermarket is offering people the chance to vote for which local charity deserves an extra donation this summer.

"These four organisations each do incredible work for our community, so make sure you come into store and vote for the cause you think is worthiest of the additional funding.

“I’d also encourage anyone looking for funding to apply for the next round of the scheme. The application form takes just minutes, and we know first-hand what a difference these donations can make.”

To vote for the charity you think deserves the extra funding, simply visit Jack's and cast a vote at the voting unit on the way out of the store before Sunday, August 1.

The Jack’s Supports scheme was launched to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes. For this round, the four finalists to choose from are Bronte Barbarians ARLFC, MHA Wakefield, Pulse 1 Cash for Kids and Wakefield Pride.

Crowds gather at Wakefield Pride in 2019, one of the groups to have benefitted from donations from Jack's Supermarket.

Tanya Garside, Club Secretary of Bronte Barbarians ARLFC, said: “The donation for us would mean that we can participate in rugby games for all the kids. We can purchase vital equipment such as tackle shields, balls, cones and other items to ensure we can deliver a high standard of coaching, making it fun and enjoyable for everyone involved.”

Ellie Montgomery, Scheme Manager of MHA Wakefield, said: “MHA are a charity which enables older people to live later life well. Our dedicated team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the community to reduce social isolation and loneliness.”

Lisa Sullivan, Charity Manager at Pulse 1 Cash for Kids, said: “We are so delighted to have this donation towards our Mission Christmas appeal where its our mission to make sure no child local wakes up without a gift on Christmas Day.

"Thanks to you more children in the Wakefield area will experience the magic of Christmas as the funds will be used to buy gifts for Christmas.