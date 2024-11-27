Wakefield task force making ‘huge strides’ on reducing homeless costs, council chief executive says

A task force has been set up to tackle the spiralling costs of providing temporary accommodation for homeless people in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council’s chief executive Tony Reeves said the local authority had made ‘huge strides’ in addressing the problem in recent months.

According to a recent finance report, the council was supporting 398 people in temporary accommodation, of which 95 were in hotels, at the end of March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of mid-September, the overall number in temporary accommodation had reduced to 299, with 23 in hotels.

A task force has been set up to tackle the spiralling costs of providing temporary accommodation for homeless people in Wakefield.

Mr Reeves highlighted the success as he gave an update to the council’s audit committee on financial risks.

He said: “We did have an issue, and I put a task force together on that and it has made huge strides.

“We have been making decisions more quickly and solving those problems earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff have responded really positively and it has taken a significant financial risk away.

Wakefield Council’s chief executive Tony Reeves said the local authority had made ‘huge strides’ in addressing the problem in recent months.

“We know we have got some challenges. I think we are facing those challenges appropriately.

“I am very confident that we are moving in the right direction.”

Figures obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Services in June revealed one hotel been paid more than £1m in each of the last two years by the council to house homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data showed the council’s overall annual hotel bill for providing residents with temporary accommodation topped £2m in each of the past three financial years.

The amount spent on short-term hotel stays increased more than tenfold in nine years, the statistics showed.

At the time, the council said there was “no quick fix” to the problem due to an increase in the number of people needing help.

During the last financial year, the council paid a total of £2,034,019 for residents to stay at nine hotels across the district, the figures from a Freedom of Information request showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Homelessness Reduction Act introduced major changes to legislation when it came into force in 2018.

Councils now have a legal duty to provide accommodation for anyone who becomes homeless.

Wakefield Council commissioned a review of its approach to providing temporary accommodation during the last financial year to ensure is able to continue to meet its statutory duties without a budget overspend.