Wakefield taxis: Five suspended for serious safety breaches during joint operation
A total of 26 taxi vehicles were inspected during the day of action on May 12 in Ossett and Stanley, with five suspended for serious breaches of licensing regulations
The operation was held to ensure public safety and uphold taxi licensing standards across the district.
The five vehicles were suspended for serious breaches of licensing regulations, including not having a fire extinguisher and lights not working.
Four drivers will also receive formal warnings for failing to display their identification licence badges.
Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “These operations reflect our continued commitment to public safety and the enforcement of licensing standards.
“Passengers’ safety must always come first. Whilst we know that the vast majority of vehicles we licence are in good condition we are determined to ensure that the minority that aren’t are tackled.”
Joint partnership checks are now taking place on a weekly basis across the district. Taxis from all areas are subject to inspection by police and enforcement officers.
PC Simon Lovidge, from Wakefield North West NPT, said: “The operation held with partners was a success, and not only did we prosecute people committing offences, but we also educated vehicle users around the law and their responsibilities.
"This not only keeps road users safe, but also ensures people are operating businesses in accordance with the correct rules and regulations.
"We will be carrying out more operations in different areas of the Wakefield district in the coming months.”