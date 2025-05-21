Wakefield taxis: Five suspended for serious safety breaches during joint operation

A joint operation between Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police to inspect taxis across the district lead to five vehicles being suspended.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 26 taxi vehicles were inspected during the day of action on May 12 in Ossett and Stanley, with five suspended for serious breaches of licensing regulations

The operation was held to ensure public safety and uphold taxi licensing standards across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five vehicles were suspended for serious breaches of licensing regulations, including not having a fire extinguisher and lights not working.

Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police has carried out a joint operation

Four drivers will also receive formal warnings for failing to display their identification licence badges.

Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “These operations reflect our continued commitment to public safety and the enforcement of licensing standards.

“Passengers’ safety must always come first. Whilst we know that the vast majority of vehicles we licence are in good condition we are determined to ensure that the minority that aren’t are tackled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joint partnership checks are now taking place on a weekly basis across the district. Taxis from all areas are subject to inspection by police and enforcement officers.

PC Simon Lovidge, from Wakefield North West NPT, said: “The operation held with partners was a success, and not only did we prosecute people committing offences, but we also educated vehicle users around the law and their responsibilities.

"This not only keeps road users safe, but also ensures people are operating businesses in accordance with the correct rules and regulations.

"We will be carrying out more operations in different areas of the Wakefield district in the coming months.”