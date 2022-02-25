Wakefield teen celebrates county table tennis success

Rising star Maahi Dahiya, 15, will represent West Yorkshire at the 47th Butterfly Schools’ Individual Table Tennis Championships National Finals.

The Outwood Academy City Fields student will take on some of the best young players in the country at the Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton on Saturday, April 2 , 2022.

She earned a place at the event by battling through county qualifying stages at Bradford Grammar School on 14th January 2022.

After placing second on her table for the group battles, she still won the semi-finals and eventually reached the finals to win the West Yorkshire Schools Individuals Table Tennis Championship.

She started playing when she was 11, because of Covid-19 she hasn't been able to play some of last year and most of the year before. Since last year in June, she has been practising at Ackworth Table Tennis Club, where the coaches have helped her grow her ability.

Maahi, who is keen to help grow the sport, said: "It is not always about talent, it is resilience, hard work and consistency that makes you an amazing athlete. So don't stop trying!"

More than 350 players representing 50 counties will gather for the National Finals, which is the biggest one-day table tennis competition in the country.

Several stars of the sport, including Rio Olympians Liam Pitchford, Paul Drinkall, and Sam Walker, and Commonwealth Games medallists Tin Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos, competed at this event during their school years.

Mr Pearson, Head of PE at Outwood Academy City Fields, said: “We are all so very proud of Maahi’s achievements and we wish her all the best in this and future events. She has worked tremendously hard and it is an inspiration to others what she has so far achieved.”

Mrs Colledge-Smith, Principal at Outwood Academy City Fields, said: "Maahi is an outstanding student and we are very proud of her achievements everyday. She is diligent with everything she does and is a great role model for younger students. Her enthusiasm for everything she does shines through and her table tennis is no exception. We know that she will do well and achieve her goals. "

Competitions are held at Under 11, 13, 16, and 19 levels for both boys and girls. All primary and secondary schools are eligible to enter players in the county rounds in order to qualify for these national finals