Wakefield Theatre Royal cancels Russian National Ballet's Swan Lake 'in light of shocking events in Ukraine'

The theatre said: "In light of the shocking events in Ukraine , the Executive Team at Theatre Royal Wakefield have taken the decision to cancel the performance of Swan Lake by the Russian National Ballet on October 18 2022.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"This will have a significant impact on the theatre as we are in the midst of trying to recover from the pandemic. However, we cannot allow the show to proceed under the circumstances and feel very strongly that this is the right course of action."