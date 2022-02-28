Wakefield Theatre Royal cancels Russian National Ballet's Swan Lake 'in light of shocking events in Ukraine'
Wakefield Theatre Royal has announced it has cancelled the Russian National Ballet's performance of Swan Lake, due to take place in this October.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:34 pm
The theatre said: "In light of the shocking events in Ukraine, the Executive Team at Theatre Royal Wakefield have taken the decision to cancel the performance of Swan Lake by the Russian National Ballet on October 18 2022.
"This will have a significant impact on the theatre as we are in the midst of trying to recover from the pandemic. However, we cannot allow the show to proceed under the circumstances and feel very strongly that this is the right course of action."
The theatre said that those who have already bought tickets for the peformance will be contacted and given a full refund.