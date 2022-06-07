Wakefield to get more than £1million to improve drug and alcohol addiction treatment

According to the UK Addiction Treatment Group, under the announcement, Wakefield is set to receive £1,1million in its drug strategy allocation, plus an additional £94,178 to fund inpatient detoxification.

Wakefield is one of a handful of areas whose allocation also includes treatment and recovery funding from the police-led Project ADDER, a programme with four overarching aims to reduce drug-related death, reduce drug-related offending, reduce the prevalence of drug use and to majorly disrupt high-harm criminals and networks involved in middle market drug/firearms supply and importation within Wakefield.

The city is among the first wave of 50 local authorities receiving enhanced funding based on its ‘high level of need’, decided based on the local drug death rate, deprivation, opiate and crack cocaine prevalence and crime rates.

Another 50 local authorities will be selected for 2023/24 and the final, less-urgent areas in 2024/25.

The breakdown of funding was announced last month by Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid, as part of a £780m national investment over three years.

Mr Javid said: “This is a significant step in our commitment to rebuild the drug treatment system, save lives and level up the country.

“We’re investing a record amount in treatment services and ensuring some of the most deprived areas in England are first in line for this funding, to support those most vulnerable by cutting drug use.”

In 2022 to 2023, a total of £85.7m will be issued to improve services in line with the Government’s 2021 drug strategy and the recommendations from Dame Carol Black’s independent review, in which she described the current system “not fit for purpose” with her findings described as “disturbing, even shocking” warning “funding cuts have left treatment and recovery services on their knees”.

Nuno Albuquerque, Consultant Treatment Lead for the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) said; “The extra, immediate funding for drug and alcohol treatment services in Wakefield is of course welcomed, but we hope it isn’t all smoke and mirrors.

“This money needs to be spent cleverly by the Council here and with the addict in mind.

“There’s no point spending money to detoxify people from drugs only to leave them on their own straight after. Their body will no longer be addicted, but their minds will be.

"Consistent and immediate therapy and rehabilitation is required to ensure that this extra funding isn’t wasted and most importantly, to give the person in treatment the best chance of a life in recovery.”

All local authorities in England will eventually receive additional funding as part of the drugs strategy’s £780m investment.