Wakefield to get new bus station as a part of £2.1bn West Yorkshire transport boost

Wakefield is set to get a new bus station as part of a £2.1 billion funding boost for West Yorkshire transport.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves today announced a major funding allocation for the region, which includes a tram line between Leeds and Bradford.

Few details for the planned new station in Wakefield have so far been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield’s station is owned by operator Arriva but could soon become the responsibility of WYCA if bus services are brought back under public control.

Wakefield’s station is owned by operator Arriva but could soon become the responsibility of WYCA if bus services are brought back under public control.

In March last year, West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin recommended bus franchising as the best way to improve the network across the region.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell, said: “I’m delighted that Labour is investing in Wakefield, delivering a new bus station.

“This transformation is part of significant investment in West Yorkshire’s public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With buses returning to public control, Labour is putting passengers back at the heart of our transport system – delivering cleaner, more reliable, and more accessible journeys for everyone.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin (Image: WYCA)

A West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) transport committee heard last year how a leaking roof was causing disruption at Wakefield’s station.

Earlier this week, it was revealed how security was being stepped up at the station to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

The action came following repeated incidents of vandalism and reports from passengers that they felt unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lightwood, who is also minister for local transport, met with West Yorkshire Police and Arriva about the problems after being contacted by concerned constituents.

He said disabled passengers had been unable to access toilets at the station following vandalism.

Problems with the station roof at Wakefield emerged during a WYCA meeting in May 2024 as councillors approved £375,000 of remedial works to be completed on the roof Leeds bus station,

Wakefield councillor Jakob Williamson said at the time: “We have similar problems with Wakefield bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know it’s owned and operated by Arriva, but as we are go through franchising that’s likely to come over to the combined authority.

“The issues we have in Wakefield are very similar to this one (in Leeds). There is a lot of cross-over.

“I’m just mindful if we could maybe look at doing something.

“Because if we wait until we have taken the station over it might be more costly and there might be more disruptions in the long run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Haskins, WYCA interim director of transport operations and passenger experience, replied: “That is absolutely on our radar, the issues around Wakefield bus station.

“It is owned by Arriva. We will be having discussions going forward around when we do need to take on facilities such as Wakefield bus station.”

Arriva has permanently closed its bus depot and Yorkshire head offices in Wakefield due to serious structural problems, which were discovered in September last year.

Office staff were relocated to the city’s bus station after the site, on Barnsley Road, was earmarked for demolition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of next week’s Spending Review, the Chancellor joined Ms Brabin at a bus depot in Huddersfield yesterday, where she unveiled West Yorkshire’s ‘transport for city regions’ funding for 2027-2032.

The funding will also support other vital transport infrastructure projects across the region including a new bus station in Bradford.

The first phase of West Yorkshire’s mass transit network will create two tram lines – a Leeds Line, running from St James’s University Hospital through the city centre to the White Rose Shopping Centre, and a Bradford Line, connecting Bradford and Leeds city centres.

Ms Brabin said: “It is time for trams – today is a huge moment for our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chancellor’s backing means we now have the investment needed to bring trams back to the streets of Leeds and Bradford – improving public transport connections and boosting growth.

“We will also be able to take forward other vital projects, including new bus stations for Bradford and Wakefield, which will help us create a better-connected region that works for all.”

Ms Reeves said: “A Britain that is better off cannot rely on a handful of places forging ahead of the rest of the country.

“The result of such thinking has been growth created in too few places, felt by too few people and wide gaps between regions, and between our cities and towns.”