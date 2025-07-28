Wakefield to host brand new Merrie City Festival this August Bank Holiday - here's how to get involved
Taking place over the August bank holiday – August 22-25 – local businesses are being called upon to take part.
Organised by Wakefield Business Improvement District (Wakefield BID), the four-day festival will offer a free programme of live music, street theatre, creative workshops, dance, family activities, and a variety of pop-up performances across the city centre.
The event aims to celebrate Wakefield’s heritage, creativity, and community spirit, while supporting local businesses and attracting footfall to the city.
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “The Merrie City Festival marks a new moment for Wakefield.
"This event is about bringing people together, showcasing our local talent, and offering something exciting for residents and visitors alike.
"We want the whole city to get involved – whether that’s attending, performing, trading, volunteering or simply helping to spread the word.”
The festival will also offer opportunities for local traders, venues, community groups and performers to take part. Wakefield BID is inviting applications from those interested in hosting stalls, running workshops, staging performances or delivering fringe events.
There will be love music, from brass bands and buskers to indie acts and choirs, street theatre and pop-up acts, local dance crews, and lots of family fun, challenges and activities across the city.
Further details, including the full programme, will be released in early August.
For more information or to get involved, visit: www.wakefieldbid.co.uk/whats-on/merrie-city-festival
