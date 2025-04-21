Wakefield to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield will be marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Thursday, May 8.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VE Day marked the end of six years of conflict in Europe during World War II, with the German Army surrendering to the Allies on May 8, 1945.

The Second World War ended a few months later when Imperial Japan surrendered on September 2, 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news resulted in spontaneous celebrations breaking out across the nation. A national holiday was declared and people from all walks of life came together to mark the moment.

In May 1945, World War II came to an end. Millions of people took to the streets to celebrate, with flags, bunting and street parties galore. | Getty

A Service of Remembrance and wreath laying with Coun Josie Pritchard, Armed Forces Champion, will take place on May 8 at Wakefield War Memorial at 10.50am.

For the 80th anniversary, Wakefield Council is also offering a guide with all the information needed to hold a 1940s themed event. Visit: VE Day 80 - Wakefield Council

Those who are planning a street party, will need permission for street closures and to erect bunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community groups hosting a gathering, or those planning a street party can Register your event with the official VE Day website.

The details will be added to an interactive map, so local people can find events near to them.

Coun Pritchard said: “On the 80th anniversary of VE Day we pay tribute to those who helped to preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy today.

"And we remember the ultimate sacrifice made by so many people during World War II, and other conflicts, to protect our way of life. Everyone is welcome to attend the service.”