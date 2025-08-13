Wakefield to mark VJ Day

The district is set to mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Wakefield Council is commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on Friday, August 15.

It marks the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to the Allied Forces, ending the Second World War.

It came just days after atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and August 9.

Between 150,000 and 246,000 people died in the two Japanese cities, most of whom were civilians.

It remains the only use of nuclear weapons in warfare.

Coun Josie Pritchard, the council’s armed forces champion, said: “On VJ Day, we reflect on the heavy price paid by so many in the pursuit of the freedom that we enjoy today.

"We encourage our community to come together to remember those who fought in the Far East.

"And to honour and show our gratitude to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

At the end of hostilities, 365,000 British service personnel were in East Asia, alongside over one and a half million troops from the Commonwealth.

Of those serving in the United Kingdom Armed Forces, close to 30,000 died in the war against Japan. 37,500 were held as prisoners of war, and thousands more were wounded.

The US suffered the worst casualties of the Allied Forces in Asia and the Pacific, losing over 100,000 troops.

And, of the 580,000 Commonwealth personnel who lost their lives in the Second World War, more than 15,100 of these fell between Victory in Europe (VE) Day, May 8, and VJ Day.

In recognition of all those who served in East Asia and lost their lives during the Second World War, a service will be held at Wakefield War Memorial.

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Maureen Tennant-King, the Armed Forces Champion, Coun Josie Pritchard, and the Deputy Leader, Coun Jack Hemingway, will lay wreaths.

And a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

Everyone is welcome to join the service, which starts at 10.50am.

