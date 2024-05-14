Wakefield Town Hall to light up blue for Apraxia Awareness Day in support of Chris Kamara

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th May 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 16:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up blue tonight for Apraxia Awareness Day.

Wakefield Council said the move hopes to raise awareness and give support to those affected – including our very own Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara, who lives in the city.

Chris has been intrumental in raising awareness and the difficulties people face, after being diagnosed with apraxia of speech himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Brain Charity explains that apraxia is a neurological condition which causes the inability to perform familiar movements, even though the command is understood and the person wants to perform the movement.

Chris 'Kammy' Kamara was diagnosed with the condition in 2022.Chris 'Kammy' Kamara was diagnosed with the condition in 2022.
Chris 'Kammy' Kamara was diagnosed with the condition in 2022.

Someone with apraxia has both the desire and the capacity to make the movement, but is unable to execute the act.

The light up comes the day before the ex-professional footballer and punditry national treasure is awarded with the Freedom of the City in recognition of his services to charity and the city of Wakefield, tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15).

The former Soccer Saturday reporter has spoken openly about his diagnosis in 2022, which has presented challenges for him and requires daily treatment.

Chris said that acceptance was the hardest thing but now he has got this clear determination to help other people with speech conditions.

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.