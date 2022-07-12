Wakefield Triathlon club raises over £900 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

Wakefield Triathlon Club raised over £900 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds in memory of Rachel Lodge's son, Adam.

Long Standing member of the club, Rachel Lodge, 63, who is retired, organised the pop-up cake stall in Kirklees last week.

The cake sale was in memory of her son, Adam Lodge, who passed away at 31 in 2020.

He received palliative care by the hospice, enabling him to live at home for as long as possible throughout his battle with cancer.

They managed to raise the money despite bad weather on the day.

People were encouraged to make their way to the top of Holme Moss in Holme Valley by cycling, walking, running, shuffling, driving, or any other means of transport to enjoy some delicious cakes baked by keen baker and member of the triathlon club, Mel Wass.

Rachel said: I’ve been a member at the triathlon club for around ten years. My son wasn’t a member of the club but he was a keen cyclist.

“The club is really good at raising money, and members have raised thousands of pounds for Wakefield Hospice, SMA UK, Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and various others throughout the years.”

Despite battling the bad weather, Rachel and other members of the club still managed to generate plenty of much-needed funds for the hospice.

Holme Moss is a popular place to cycle among riders in West Yorkshire.

The club raised £400 cash on the day and an extra £500 through an online giving page from people who forgot their wallet during their climb to the top of the hill or just wanted to support the cause.

She added: “Holme Moss is very popular with cyclists and it was one of the hill climbs in the Tour de France when it was in Yorkshire.

“One of the club’s members, Mel Wass, is a very good baker and she baked all the cakes and we provided tea and coffee.