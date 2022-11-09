The Foundation has teamed up with Wakefield Street Kitchen, Helping the Homeless Wakefield, Morrisons and its official sponsors XBM Ltd to host ‘Trinity Under the Stars’ to raise awareness of homelessness.

According to Government statistics, 146 households between October and December were found to be homeless in Wakefield as of last year, which is a rise from 92 in 2019 in the same period.

The event invites people to spend a night in the Be Well Support Stadium, pitting their wits against the cold weather to see how the homeless actually spend their days and nights.

Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation will be hosting 'Trinity Under the Stars' this week to raise funds for their projects and Helping the Homeless Wakefield.

Starting at 7pm on Friday, November 11, both first-team and past players with be guest speakers and there will be group quizzes, soup and sandwiches courtesy of Wakefield Street Kitchen and Morrisons before sleeping in the cold concourses of Belle Vue Stadium.

All money raised will go towards the Foundation to support its projects as they aim to benefit the lives of those aged from five all the way to 95, and a substantial amount being put towards Helping the Homeless Wakefield and their bid to help get people off the street.

They are also asking people to take along any tinned or dried food they may have spare as well as old clothes, which will all be donated to Wakefield Street Kitchen.

Sponsorship is set at a target of £100 per person, with a prize being awarded to the person who raises the most before the evening.

Foundation Media & Commercial Executive, William Moore, said, “As a Foundation and club, we are really proud to use the Wakefield Trinity brand to support those in need over the cold winter months.

"Partnering with XBM Ltd, Wakefield Street Kitchen, Helping the Homeless Wakefield and Morrisons will give us the reach needed to truly make people aware of the issues going on in and around the district.

“I can’t thank all of our partners and participants who have signed up so far.”

You have to be over 18 to take part, or over 12 and accompanied by an adult.

