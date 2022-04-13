Wakefield Trinity players serve up a storm at Casa Peri Peri

Liam Kay, Brad Walker, Bill Tupou and Jay Pitts stopped by the Trinity Walk restaurant on Tuesday to spend the afternoon serving guests and preparing orders.

Wakefield forward, Jay Pitts, said, “We love to spend time with local businesses and getting to know our supporters off the pitch, we know a lot of our fans visit Casa Peri Peri and it was great to get to know some of them in the restaurant.”

Casa Peri Peri have partnered with Wakefield Trinity this season and this is to be the first of a series of collaborations with the team.

Manager, Lucy Denton, said, “As a Wakefield restaurant we’re keen to support everything that our incredible city has to offer and we love working with the team at Wakefield Trinity.