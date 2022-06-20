Muddy fun at Thornes Park!

Wakefield turns pink for Race For Life and Pretty Muddy 2022

Hundreds of fundraisers got covered in mud to raise money for Cancer Research at the weekend for this year’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:34 am

The annual event race saw runners scrambling through the obstacle course Thornes Park, which was filled with people dressed from head to toe in pink outfits from tutus to beards!

It’s a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in, and those taking part this year, climbed, crawled and slid their way to say to cancer, ‘you play dirty, well do do we!’

All Race For Life sponsorship goes towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work, funding laboratories, tests and treatments of all 200 types of cancer.

So, how muddy did you and your friends/family get? See if our photographer snapped you!

And a big well done to all who took part!

People signed up for this year's Tough Mudder to help fight cancer and remember those who have, and still are, fighting the disease. (All photos by Scott Merrylees)

These men were ready for the battle ahead!

There were many laughs along the way.

Hundreds of men and women took part at the weekend's event.

