Wakefield turns pink for Race For Life and Pretty Muddy 2022

The annual event race saw runners scrambling through the obstacle course Thornes Park, which was filled with people dressed from head to toe in pink outfits from tutus to beards!

It’s a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in, and those taking part this year, climbed, crawled and slid their way to say to cancer, ‘you play dirty, well do do we!’

All Race For Life sponsorship goes towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work, funding laboratories, tests and treatments of all 200 types of cancer.

So, how muddy did you and your friends/family get? See if our photographer snapped you!

And a big well done to all who took part!

For you People signed up for this year's Tough Mudder to help fight cancer and remember those who have, and still are, fighting the disease. (All photos by Scott Merrylees)

Mud, mud, mud! These men were ready for the battle ahead!

Laughs There were many laughs along the way.

Energy Hundreds of men and women took part at the weekend's event.