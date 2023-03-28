Wakefield’s much-loved singer Jane will celebrate her milestone big day on Tuesday, April 4.

And instead of receiving cards and gifts, the kind-hearted celeb, who has supported Wakefield Hospice many times over the years, is asking for a donation to be made to the charity instead.

In a statement written on social media, Jane said: “Over the last few days, I've had numerous messages asking where to send cards and gifts for my 60th birthday.

"However, instead of a card or gift, I am asking for donations to Wakefield Hospice. This charity means a lot to me. They do a fantastic job caring for patients and their families and any donations made would be used to support the wonderful work they do.

“Click the link if you would like to donate. Thank you.”

Last year, Jane donated 61 of her show dresses to Wakefield Hospice to auction off to raise much-needed funds, as well as raising £12,000 through hosting a luncheon.

While Jane’s heart has always been firmly in her home county, it was travelling the world as a cruise ship singer, featured on BBC docusoap The Cruise in 1998 which made her a household name.

She then became a regular face on TV, on the Loose Women panel and at Royal Variety Shows.

She’s released 10 studio albums and has toured extensively including sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium, as well as The MGM in Las Vegas.

Wakefield Hospice relies on fundraising initiatives and community donations to provide the highest quality of palliative care to its patients, free of charge.

To donate on behalf of Jane, visit: https://www.wakefieldhospice.org/donate/

Wakefield Hospice needs to raise over £4m a year to provide its high quality palliative care, free of charge to Wakefield residents.

