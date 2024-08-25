Wakefield Walkies returns again for its third year with dog show, demonstrations, music and more!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From Dachshunds to Dobermans all dogs are being invited to join Wakefield Hospice’s third annual Wakefield Walkies event this October.

The charity event is returning on Sunday, October 6 at Newmillerdam Country Park, with the annual sponsored dog walk finishing at The Pledwick Well Inn.

Starting at 11am, those taking part will take in the sights of the Country Park on their 3km walk before heading to The Pledwick Well Inn where a host of activities await including dog show with prizes, demonstration stands, have-a-go agility sessions, food and drink, music, stalls and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice (and dog-dad to Dachshunds Ralph and Lola) said: “We are delighted to be bringing our Wakefield Walkies event back, this year moving from Carr Lodge Park in Horbury to the wonderful Newmillerdam Country Park.

The event includes dog show with prizes, demonstration stands, have-a-go agility sessions, food and drink offerings, music, stalls and more!

“The last two year’s events have been a great hit and we are really excited to build on this and make 2024’s event an even bigger success for everyone involved.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to our Event Partners – Barkley & Co, and to our Event Sponsors Chantry Vets and RCM Wellness, who have all been incredible supporters of the event.

“Everyone is more than welcome to join us for this year’s walk, pet owner or not, we would love for everybody to take part in a wonderful event.”

Entry to the event is just £10 per dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will take in the sights of the Country Park on their 3km walk before heading to The Pledwick Well Inn where a host of activities await

Upon completing the walk each entrant will receive a free doggy goody bag including an iconic branded Wakefield Walkies bandana for your canine companion! Entry to the Dog Show is priced at just £2 per category.

All entrants are also encouraged to try and raise a minimum sponsorship of £20, helping Wakefield Hospice to care for local patients and families across the district..

Alex added: “We are confident that this year’s Wakefield Walkies event will be great fun for all involved, whether just a ‘man and his dog’ or coming with the whole family – with a new exciting friendly-route suitable for dogs of all abilities."

To find out more or to register visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.