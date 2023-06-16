Wakefield weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued on Sunday, June 18, bringing torrential downpours and the potential disruption including the risk of road closures.

The Met Office said the warning is in force for 24 hours from midnight Saturday.

It will be staying warm, with an increasingly humid feel and highs of 23C.

The forecasters said toexpect “spray and sudden flooding” which could lead to “difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

The statement said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

The Met Office has previously predicted that the thunderstorms will bring an abrupt end to the heatwave that saw temperatures reach 30C in many parts of the country.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with outbreaks of sunshine and highs of 23C.

The Met Office also said the increasing chance of thunderstorms will sweep across the south on Saturday and then more widely by Sunday (June 18) and Monday (June 19) as they move to other parts of the country.

