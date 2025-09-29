Crigglestone welder Calum Murray has pocketed quarter of a million pounds from an online competition and promised to buy his fiancée their first home with his winnings.

Calum, 35, won Elite Competitions’ biggest InstaWin cash prize on September 13 and couldn’t sleep from the shock of his windfall – so spent the night trawling the housing

market online.

Describing the moment he hit the jackpot, Calum said: “We were watching TV. Karla had fallen asleep. It was getting late so I decided to check my emails and I saw one from Elite Competitions.

"I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was reading it wrong. I woke Karla up to show her but she thought I was lying, just to wake her up.

"I couldn’t sleep on Saturday night so I lay awake the whole night scrolling through houses for sale on my phone.”

Calum and Karla, who also owns her own business, Lillywhite & Co Hair and Aesthetics on Dewsbury Road, will marry next year and thought they’d never be able to get on the property ladder.

He’s now told her they’ll have their own marital home in time for the wedding.

Calum said: "It’s something I’ve wanted to do for ages. We’d been talking about how we might buy a house recently, and I was thinking to myself that I’d left it too late.

"I really thought I’d messed about too much in my 20s putting money into cars. I was asking myself, ‘why did I do that?’

“When I started my own business in 2022 the money I had for a deposit went on that. So, I thought I’d have to get the books in better order first. I just couldn’t see when it would be possible for us.

"And, of course, the longer you leave it the more it’s going to cost. It seemed like buying a home would never happen but winning this money has changed all that.”

Calum has spoken to estate agents already and has been to several property viewings in his local Crigglestone.

He hopes to have the keys to a new home for the couple before their wedding at Solberg Hall in North Allerton in March.

“There’s no question that we’ll have our first home before we get married now,” he said.

"We’ve seen a few and we’ve out in a couple of offers. We want something we can improve.

"Obviously, now I’m a cash buyer and I’ll be mortgage free. That all helps us with the cost developing a property.”

Calum, who runs steel fabrication business Apex Engineering in Wetherby, has spent money on online competitions for almost 10 years until winning big.

He spent £17.88 on tickets for the Elite Competitions InstaWin game that landed him £250,000 this month.

Elite Competitions Managing Director Alex Beckett described Calum’s win as ‘fantastic’.

He said: “Everyone at Elite Competitions is delighted for Calum and Karla. We have talked to Calum a lot over the last few days and we can see he’s a good guy who thoroughly deserves his luck.

"His perseverance with Elite Competitions has paid off, as it does for many.

Calum is now able to set up the next phase of his life with Karla, ahead of their wedding. That’s fantastic for all of us.”