Wakefield Westgate picks up national award

LNER staff at Westgate.

It was named as the best large station, with particular credit going to the attractive piazza at the station’s entrance, and the impressive customer service offered by the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff which manages the station.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “I am thrilled Wakefield Westgate Station has been recognised in this year’s National Rail Awards. We are proud of the commitment shown by our station team who consistently provide world-class service to customers using the station, despite the challenges of the past year.”

Recognising and celebrating excellence across the rail industry, the awards were held in London and presented by TV news frontman, Huw Edwards and Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England.

A spokesman for LNER added: “During the past two years a significant amount of work has been undertaken to ensure the station provides a pleasant environment for customers.

“The lighting and canopies on both platforms have been upgraded, as well as painting inside and outside giving the station a fresh look.

“These improvements have been delivered whilst the station team have been working hard to keep people safe and on the move throughout the pandemic.”