Claire Stewart launched her cancer support craft session group, Craft Creatives, earlier this year.

The group, which supports women who have been or are going through cancer, is holding a craft fair to raise much-needed funds.

The woman behind Crafty Creatives, Claire Stewart, 35, from Outwood, was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and after having a radical hysterectomy at St James’s Hospital, she is in remission and back to feeling like her normal herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire – who runs her own business selling custom resin jewellery boxes, trays, hand-painted glasses and bookmarks, alongside looking after her busy family – launched a weekly crafts session in January after noticing a lack of provisions for women who have gone through a similar experience to her.

The group meets every Monday from 6-8pm at Parkside Methodist Church.

And in order to keep the group going, she has organised a crafts fair at Outwood Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 22, from 11am to 3pm, with special guests including Batman, Superman and Harley Quinn.

She said: “I run the support group every Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. I’m fundraising so we can keep the group going, with the money going towards rent and the cost of supplies.

"Macmillan said they will help with funding, which is fantastic, but it doesn’t cover everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have around 20 businesses signed up, as well as a tombola and a raffle. We will also have Superman, Batman and Harley Quinn coming along to meet the kids.

Claire needs to raise funds to keep the group sessions going.

"It is going to be a lovely day and I encourage people to come and check it out.”

Entry to the fair will cost 50p per person and refreshments will be available.