Wakefield woman who survived cervical cancer to hold craft fair in aid of support group, with Batman, Spiderman and Harley Quinn set to make an appearance
The group, which supports women who have been or are going through cancer, is holding a craft fair to raise much-needed funds.
The woman behind Crafty Creatives, Claire Stewart, 35, from Outwood, was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and after having a radical hysterectomy at St James’s Hospital, she is in remission and back to feeling like her normal herself.
Claire – who runs her own business selling custom resin jewellery boxes, trays, hand-painted glasses and bookmarks, alongside looking after her busy family – launched a weekly crafts session in January after noticing a lack of provisions for women who have gone through a similar experience to her.
And in order to keep the group going, she has organised a crafts fair at Outwood Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 22, from 11am to 3pm, with special guests including Batman, Superman and Harley Quinn.
She said: “I run the support group every Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. I’m fundraising so we can keep the group going, with the money going towards rent and the cost of supplies.
"Macmillan said they will help with funding, which is fantastic, but it doesn’t cover everything.
"We have around 20 businesses signed up, as well as a tombola and a raffle. We will also have Superman, Batman and Harley Quinn coming along to meet the kids.
"It is going to be a lovely day and I encourage people to come and check it out.”
Entry to the fair will cost 50p per person and refreshments will be available.