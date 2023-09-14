Watch more videos on Shots!

Plans were recently announced for Our Year - Wakefield District 2024 – an invitation to enjoy 366 days of culture, creativity and connection for everyone, everywhere.

Our Year will bring a whole host of exciting activities, events and opportunities for communities to get involved in throughout 2024, in all corners of the district.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Our Year is an inclusive year of celebration where we’ll be working with partners to promote our amazing district and the many creative events, activities and experiences it offers.

Small and medium businesses are invited to join the Leap Club.

“We want to bring people to Wakefield and make sure our businesses thrive – that’s why we’ve launched the Leap Club, to allow everyone to support and be part of this celebration and achieve something really special in 2024.”

By joining the Leap Club, businesses get access to a host of benefits including logo branding on digital and printed assets, invitation to Our Year VIP events, dedicated social media features, and exciting employee perks.

Priced at £366 + VAT, Leap Club membership is designed to be accessible to a wide range of businesses.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport.

It’s targeted at small and medium sized companies who want to celebrate the district and network with other like-minded businesses from a number of sectors across our local economy.

A number of companies have already taken the leap and committed to support Our Year - Wakefield District 2024.

They include Bluestone Leasing, Farmer Copleys, Grace & Taylor, Innovation Productions, The Ridings Shopping Centre, Trinity Walk, We Are Wakefield and Wordsmith Unlimited.

Coun Collins added: “We’re so grateful for the businesses that have supported us so far. In the current economic climate, their support truly shows a commitment to the district and a desire to make 2024 a special and inclusive year for everyone.

"I encourage many more to take the leap today!”