Wakefield’s 23 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Stanley and Walton

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Wakefield they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £56,600, while the lowest is £29,800.

The ONS breaks Wakefield down into 45 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Here are the 23 richest neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on average income.

1 . Sandal The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Sandal. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £56,600.

2 . Walton, Woolley and Bretton Households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £51,600 in Walton, Woolley and Bretton.

3 . Durkar and Crigglestone Households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £46,300 in Durkar and Crigglestone.

4 . Ackworth Households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £45,400 in Ackworth and Darrington.