Wakefield's annual Kirkland FC family fun day raises almost £5,000 for three West Yorkshire charities
The fundraiser organised by Kirklands FC at The Kirklands Hotel in Outwood, kicked off with a friendly tournament between six local sides followed by a day of family entertainment at Kirklands Hotel, which included singers, stalls, a raffle, and face painting for the kids.
There was also a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and a BBQ by Gledhill butchers that people got to enjoy.
Up for grabs in the raffle was a signed Paul Gascoigne football shirt, rugby league grand final tickets, an overnight hotel stay, £75 cash, and a whole lot more.
In total, the event raised £4716.45 which will be split evenly between three charities – Wakefield Hospice, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, and the Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group.
Keely Anne Handlovics, a mortgage advisor and one of the organisers of the event, said: "The event was a massive success!
"We had people up singing and dancing along with our fabulous artists Karl Johnson, Sean Hurley, Steph Baker, Tom and James, and the Jingle Jangle Vibes Machine.
"The curry from Namaste Nila was a real hit. The whole day was a family fun day from start to finish with some amazing glitter tattoos. I couldn't be any prouder to support this event with the Kirklands FC team.”
The football team held their first fundraiser eight years ago where they raised around £100 for charity.
The annual event will be back again next summer.