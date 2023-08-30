The fundraiser organised by Kirklands FC at The Kirklands Hotel in Outwood, kicked off with a friendly tournament between six local sides followed by a day of family entertainment at Kirklands Hotel, which included singers, stalls, a raffle, and face painting for the kids.

There was also a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and a BBQ by Gledhill butchers that people got to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up for grabs in the raffle was a signed Paul Gascoigne football shirt, rugby league grand final tickets, an overnight hotel stay, £75 cash, and a whole lot more.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklands FC held their annual family fundraiser in aid of three West Yorkshire charities.

In total, the event raised £4716.45 which will be split evenly between three charities – Wakefield Hospice, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, and the Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

Keely Anne Handlovics, a mortgage advisor and one of the organisers of the event, said: "The event was a massive success!

"We had people up singing and dancing along with our fabulous artists Karl Johnson, Sean Hurley, Steph Baker, Tom and James, and the Jingle Jangle Vibes Machine.

Keeley Anne Handlovics, a mortgage advisor and co-organiser of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The curry from Namaste Nila was a real hit. The whole day was a family fun day from start to finish with some amazing glitter tattoos. I couldn't be any prouder to support this event with the Kirklands FC team.”

The football team held their first fundraiser eight years ago where they raised around £100 for charity.