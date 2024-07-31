Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A biker and hairdresser from Wakefield will race the Isle of Man TT course for another year.

Oliver Dean, who owns a salon on Wood Street, raced the treacherous course as part of the Manx Grand Prix last year.

On his return this August, Oliver and his team are looking to improve their qualifying position.

He said: “If we can move 10 or 15 places it would be brilliant, I’d be quite happy with that.

Oliver Dean is taking part in the Manx Grand Prix. Picture Scott Merrylees

"We’ll be competing with riders from around the world – from Australia, New Zealand, America, France, Spain. It’s not easy and we’re privileged to be there.

"But if we can improve on last year, without being dangerous, I’d be quite happy.”

The time trial involves 60 riders.

The grand prix covers the same path as the senior TT race through closed roads with riders reaching speeds of up to 200mph.

On the racing the course, Oliver said: “It’s like jumping out of an aeroplane without a parachute and chasing the parachute down trying to catch it.

“You have a sense of freedom. You feel alive. The buzz is indescribable. The motorbike is travelling in one direction and you’re in control of it – you’re riding it but it’s riding you.”

The grand prix takes place August 18 to August 26.

It is considered to be the amateur rider's alternative for the Isle of Man TT races, which are held in May and June.

Oliver said: “You need to get yourself up to speed because it is arguably one of the fastest tracks in the world and certainly one of the longest at 37 and three quarter miles.

"You can’t really take risks. You need to know it. They say it takes three years to understand the track."

Any local businesses interested in sponsoring Oliver can search Oliver Dean on Facebook to get involved.

The Manx Grand Prix was first held in 1923, 16 years after the first Isle of Man TT in 1907.