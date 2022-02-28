Wakefield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Mark McManus, to retire after 32 years service

He has been held the top position in Wakefield district since August 2019 but has previously worked across the Force in various roles, including as a homicide detective.

Chief Supt McManus said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as Wakefield District Police Commander for the past two and a half years.

“I am proud of how my officers, staff and special constables have delivered frontline policing services, during the pandemic and through a significant period of reduced resources. The teamwork they have demonstrated day in, day out has been phenomenal.

“Likewise, how effective our partnership response, both statutory and voluntary has been, to keep people safe and look after our most vulnerable in our communities has been absolutely fantastic.

“A timely testimony to this has been the recent positive Ofsted Inspection into Children Services in Wakefield District and the HMICFRS Inspection into Policing. Both reports are a lovely way for me to leave the organisation and partnership in an excellent position.”

Chief Supt Richard Close, who most recently worked in Leeds District as Superintendent with responsibility for strategic partnerships and neighbourhoods, will be taking on the role of Wakefield District Commander.

Chief Supt Mcmanus said: “I am sad to be leaving West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield District, but happy in the fact, I’m handing the reins over to the very capable Chief Superintendent Richard Close, whom I have every confidence will continue to take local policing and partnership working forwards.”

Mark started his policing career in 1989 as a police officer in Halifax.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my role as a patrol and proactive officer in Halifax, where I started my career and gained an excellent grounding into all aspects of policing. My progression to becoming a detective sergeant in Leeds, detective inspector in Calderdale and then a DCI within Bradford District.

“The pinnacle of my detective career was becoming a Senior Investigating Officer at the Force Homicide and Major Enquiry, investigating the most serious of crimes, bringing offenders to justice and closure for many families.

“To finish my policing career as Wakefield District Commander has been absolutely fantastic.

“I have so many good memories and would like to thank my colleagues, both past and present, for all their guidance, efforts and friendship over the years.