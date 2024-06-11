Wakefield's Fanny & Bacardi nightclub building to be turned into church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former nightclub in Wakefield city centre is to be turned into a church.

Wakefield Council has given permission for the old Fanny & Bacardi club to become a place of worship.

The property on White Horse Yard will used by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Documents submitted to the local authority say RCCG is a “well-established international Pentecostal church with a local presence in Wakefield.”

Proposed opening hours are 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.

A design and access statement says: “Worship occurs on Sundays, early in the afternoon from midday, minimising disturbance to other businesses and residents.

“With a congregation size of up to 200, the premises will also accommodate administration, youth groups, and prayer meetings through the week.”

The scheme does not include making any changes to the building, which is described as having “limited architectural or conservation value.”

The building has been empty since the nightclub shut around five years ago.

Plans to turn the property into a homeless hostel were rejected by the council in 2021.

Planning officers said at the time that the the proposal was likely to lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime in the city centre.

Recommending the church scheme for approval, a report says: “Given the site’s current use as a nightclub, the building’s potential use as a place of worship is not considered to lead to an increase in potential for noise or disturbance.

