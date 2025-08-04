Wakefield’s Inclusive Sports Festival returns to Thornes Park for 2025

Wakefield’s Inclusive Sports Festival returns this month, promising a fun, welcoming day of sport, connection, and creativity for people of all ages and abilities.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Thornes Park Stadium, the free event is designed to promote, develop, and celebrate inclusive opportunities in sport and physical activity across the district.

From 11am to 2pm,on Saturday, August 16, people can take part in a range of ‘come and try’ activities, watch live demonstrations, and meet local sports providers committed to making their sessions open and accessible to everyone, including those with physical disabilities, learning differences, or additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to sport, the festival will feature a Partner Village with crafts, arts activities, stalls and an exhibition from local artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, creating a relaxed and social space to explore other local inclusive services and projects.

Wakefield’s Inclusive Sports Festival returns on Saturday, August 16.

The festival is proudly delivered via a partnership between Disability Sport Yorkshire, Yorkshire Sport Foundation, and Wakefield Council, who together are working to break down barriers to participation, encourage community involvement, and showcase the many benefits of an active lifestyle - regardless of ability or experience.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We all deserve the opportunity to be active, feel included, and be part of something.

"This festival is about bringing people together and showing that sport and physical activity really can be for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the festival, visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/disabilitysport

If you have any accessibility requirements or would like more information about the festival, contact Ed Montague, Yorkshire Sport Foundation at [email protected].