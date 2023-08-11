News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield's Jane McDonald to star in new Channel 5 travel show documenting Japan

Wakefield’s very own singing sensation is set to star in another travelogue, this time documenting East Asia in Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan.
By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The new Channel 5 programme, which is hot off the heels of Jane’s latest fan-favourite Holidaying with… travel series, will see the singer and Bafta-winning TV presenter touring Japan.

Not much has been released about the show yet, but in a brief trailer released by Jane, you can see a few quick glimpses of some of the incredible scenery she will be laying eyes on.

And in the trailer you can see Jane swapping her usual stylish outfits for some traditional Japanese clothing.

The renowned presenter’s career is going from strength to strength, having stepped in for Phillip Schofield as the host at The British Travel Awards 2023 in June, as well as making her debut on the star-studded edition of Gogglebox in the same month.

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan will start on Friday, August 25 at 9pm on Channel 5.