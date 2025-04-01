Wakefield's Labour councillors oppose government cuts to benefit system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour councillors in Wakefield have publicly opposed government plans to make cuts to the benefit system.

The authority’s controlling group said it was calling for a “rethink” of proposed welfare reforms.

In a statement, the Wakefield Labour Group also accused the government of “trying to balance the books on the backs of the poor and disabled”.

An overhaul of the benefits system, outlined last month, include stricter eligibility criteria for Personal Independent Payment (Pip) in a bid to save £5bn.

Around 3.6m people who have long-term physical or mental health conditions receive the disability payment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out her plans for the UK economy during her Spring Statement last Wednesday.

In response, a statement issued on behalf of the group said: “Wakefield Labour Group are calling on the government to rethink proposed cuts to disability benefits, recently announced as a green paper.

“The proposed cuts to Pip will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable in our society with nearly 80,000 residents across the four constituencies that make up our district being classed as disabled, with 31,000 recorded as receiving PIP.

“Not every claimant will be affected by these changes, but far too many people who need support are.

“While the government has undoubtedly inherited a dire situation from the Tories, it should not be trying to balance the books on the backs of the poor and disabled.

“We believe those with the broadest shoulders should bear the greatest burden.

“Rather than cuts to disability benefit, we call on the government to rethink its approach and pursue a wealth tax on the very richest in our society.”

Last month, the council approved a budget which included plans to cut around 270 jobs in a bid to make £29m of savings.

Councillors voted in favour of a budget which also included a maximum 4.99% council tax rise as part of efforts to plug a £39.9m budget gap during the 2025/26 financial year.

The council previously warned that it faces an £88m funding shortfall over the next five years.

Two Labour councillors, Jakob Williamson and Stan Bates, were suspended by the party for voting against budget proposals.

During the meeting, Coun Williamson said: Coun Williamson added: “Some people may say they (Labour) have only been in a year.

“But I have no faith that things will get better.

“They are attacking welfare. The government has refused to lift the two-child benefit cap, betrayed WASPI women, raised the bus (fare) cap and took the winter fuel allowance off vulnerable pensioners.

“And now they are going after those on disability benefits.