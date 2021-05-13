Wakefield's Nostell mansion house set to reopen next week

Nostell

The house will welcome back visitors for the first time since closing 14 months ago in March 2020.

The conservation team at Nostell has been working full-time behind the scenes to ensure that key collection items are cleaned and prepared.

This includes the intricately crafted 300-year-old dolls’ house – one of the rarest in the UK.

Simon McCormack, property curator at Nostell, said: “It’s such a pleasure to be opening again and to welcome visitors back to Nostell.

“Visitors will be able to explore the many treasures which make up Nostell, assisted by new interpretation of key objects.

“As well as seeing the newly conserved and beautifully redisplayed doll’s house in the nearby Housekeeper’s Room, they can learn more about the work undertaken to preserve this miniature masterpiece for future generations.”

Jonathan Brewer, general manager at Nostell, said: “It’s been a difficult year, and even though we were able to reopen the gardens and parkland – enabling access to much needed green spaces – it’s really encouraging that the house is now able to reopen too.