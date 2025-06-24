Wakefield’s Pride Festival set to move to new location for 2025 - here's everything you need to know

Wakefield’s annual Pride Festival looks set to be moved to a new location this summer.

A licensing application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to hold the 2025 event in Thornes Park in August.

The application seeks permission for recorded music, dance and the sale of alcohol on a Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 8.30pm.

According to the Experience Wakefield website, the festival will take place on August 3.

It says: “This year Wakefield Pride has partnered with Good Times Festival, a new event for Wakefield, to act as a fundraiser to keep the Pride Sunday event free to attend.”

Both days are expected feature a different line-up of artists.

Experience Wakefield also said: “Good Times will run the day before Pride on August 2 in the same venue of Thornes Park and feature performances by acts such as Ellie Sax, Blazin’ Squad, The Holloways, Skinny Living, Toploader and Sigala.”

The Wakefield Pride team has organised the event since 2005, having gained charitable status in spring 2020.

The charity aims to promote equality and diversity for the public benefit, in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It also raises awareness among the public about the issues and difficulties affecting the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Last year’s Pride Festival was based in the city centre, with a stage for local talent at Trinity Walk.

It also included a rainbow march through the city to the main stage and event space on Borough Road carpark.

The application is among six currently being considered by the local authority for new or amended licences.

Craft Booze Company Ltd has applied for a premises licence at Unit 14, Westfield Market Shops, Normanton.

The applicant wants to open a craft beer shop at the venue and to supply alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 8am and 11pm, daily.

Members of the public have until June 27 to make representations over the proposal.

Pomfret Brewery Ltd has applied for a premises licence at a residential property at Priory Chase, Pontefract, to cover the supply of alcohol on a 24-hour basis.

A description of the application states: “Bedroom in private property for storage only. Online orders only. No public access.”

Castleford RUFC wants to amend the premises licences at its rugby club on Willow Bridge Lane, Whitwood.

The club said the new licence would “allow customers entry without club premises restrictions.”

If approved, the licence would allow the supply of alcohol, live music and recorded music from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The deadline for representations is July 9.

Gulham Mujtaba has applied for a premises licence at a takeaway at 89-91 Westgate, to include late night refreshment and recorded music from 11pm to 2am, Monday to Sunday.

The deadline for representations is July 16.

Thorpe Audlin Cricket Club has applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol on Saturday and Sunday, from midday until 7pm, at its base at Bridge Lane, Pontefract.

Comments and representations regarding all of the applications can be sent in writing to Licensing Office, Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB, or by email to [email protected]