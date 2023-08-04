The Ridings, which was purchased by the Leeds-based property developer, Zahid Iqbal, earlier this year, will undergo a massive redevelopment, with work set to begin at the bottom of All Saints Walk and on the Kirkgate units.

An outdoor shopping area, which will provide space for food markets and events which cannot be held inside the centre, is also going to be created, returning to how it was 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be five new food and retail units, as well as the creation of several free 45-minute parking spaces, for people only making quick visits.

The Ridings Shopping Centre is set to undergo further transformation.

A spokesperson for The Ridings said: “We are excited to announce that at the beginning of August, we will start redeveloping the bottom of All Saints Walk and improving works to the Kirkgate units.

"The area will be returned to an outdoor shopping area as it was in the 1980s, the roof will be removed and the main doors relocated back to the line denoted by the new gold-coloured doors, this will give us external space for food markets and events that we cannot hold in the centre.

"Mr Iqbal is pleased to finance these changes and improvements, as part of his long-term plan to see The Ridings succeed as a retail centre and he hopes that Wakefield Council delivers on its promise to develop the rest of the Kirkgate to make this a more inviting gateway to the city centre.

The Ridings Shopping Centre in 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope the people of Wakefield will continue to support the centre, in this, our 40th year.”

The retail units on Kirkgate have been put up for sale with more than half having been already purchased by the tenants in them.

Since the takeover in March, Mr Iqbal has made several big changes to the shopping centre.