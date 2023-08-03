Met Office: Warnings issued amid a wet and windy weekend across West Yorkshire

After the the sixth wettest July on record for the UK, the first weekend of August is going to continue the unsettled theme, with potentially impactful wind and rain for some, the Met Office has shared.

From late Friday night and into Saturday, a deep area of low pressure is set to bring strong winds and some heavy rain, resulting in the issuing of weather warnings across England.

Throughout West Yorkshire, locals face a wet and windy Saturday, with prolonged heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned of continued unsettled weather this weekend.

The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “There’s some potentially disruptive weather on the way on Saturday as a deep area of low pressure for the time of year moves from west to east across central areas of the UK. Parts of north Wales and northwest England could see some very wet conditions

“With trees in full leaf, wet ground and the likelihood of a number of outdoor events etc, the impacts of this weather are likely to greater than if it were to occur during the autumn or winter.

"Winds are expected to ease from the west later in the day. Windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which could present an additional challenge for coastal areas.”

However, after a month of largely unsettled weather, there are some signs of a change, in the dominant weather pattern for the UK later next week.

Steven added: “For the latter half of next week, there are some signals of a shift in the jet stream which may allow for high pressure to build in for southern areas of the UK, increasing the likelihood of some drier weather, at least for a time.

"However, at this range, the details are quite uncertain and there’s still a chance of rain to areas further north. As always, details will become clearer with a shorter lead time.”